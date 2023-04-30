Rafael Leao’s new contract with AC Milan is very close but not signed yet, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Chelsea had an interest in signing Leao before ultimately going all out for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January instead, while Romano adds that Manchester City have not been in the race for the Portugal international recently.

It now looks increasingly likely that Leao will commit his future to Milan, with the talented 23-year-old said to be very happy with life at the San Siro.

“Chelsea wanted Rafael Leao last August but then they invested in Mykhaylo Mudryk instead. Man City were never in the race recently,” Romano explained.

“He’s very happy at Milan, the agreement is very close but not completed or signed yet. We have to wait and see at the end of the season.”

It’s certainly been another superb season for Leao, who would do well to continue with Milan – a club who very much look on the up again after a difficult few years in the wilderness.

Leao could be a huge part of an exciting Milan project, and he may well see Chelsea as a bullet dodged after their nightmarish campaign in 2022/23.

The Blues are currently in mid-table and on an awful run, with six defeats, two draws and no wins from their last eight games in all competitions.