Talksport pundit Darren Ambrose admits that he can see Harry Kane moving to Chelsea this summer if Mauricio Pochettino becomes the Blues’ new manager.

The future of Kane has been talked about for some time now as he approaches the final year of his Tottenham contract, with Manchester United said to be thinking of bidding for the Englishman.

The 29-year old has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League for years, bursting onto the season in 2014/15 when he scored 21 league goals for Spurs as they finished 5th in Mauricio Pochettino’s first season in charge of the club.

In Pochettino’s five and a-bit seasons at Spurs, Kane scored 128 league goals for Spurs, with many today crediting the Argentine coach as the man who turned the England captain into one of the world’s most lethal number nines.

Now, with Pochettino set to become Chelsea’s new manager, the thought of Kane heading to Stamford Bridge is entirely possible according to Ambrose, who gave his thoughts on this possible transfer on Talksport this afternoon.

“I think these are Kane’s last few games at Spurs, some fans will not like that thought, and some will accept it.

?? “He’s got a good relationship with Poch. He loves Mauricio Pochettino.” ? “I can envisage Kane at #CFC…” Darren Ambrose admits he can see Harry Kane signing for Chelsea this summer pic.twitter.com/fycOqMtOne — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 30, 2023

“When there was talk of Pochettino returning to Tottenham, I thought Kane might sign a new deal because of the relationship he has with him.

“We know he loves Poch and if Chelsea have enough money – which we know they do – to stump up an offer for Kane, I can see him going there and it being a club he’d happily play for and he’d also be staying in London which we know is something he wants.”

Alex Crook reported earlier this week that a bid from Chelsea for Kane can be expected this summer, and if he does end up wearing blue next summer under Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, Spurs supporters will start to wonder whether their luck could get any worse.