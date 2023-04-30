Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he’s ‘not aware of any contact’ between Chelsea and Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane.

The West London outfit has its priorities elsewhere on the pitch, including a new striker and a new number six according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

A few days ago Football Insider claimed that the Blues are considering a summer move for the Bayern winger and are looking at attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

In his first season with the German side, the Senegalese winger has scored seven times and provided four assists in the Bundesliga so far.

Bayern secured the signing of Mane last summer after paying Liverpool £35 million for his services.

Romano wrote, “Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contact between Sadio Mane and Chelsea at this stage. Chelsea have many wingers, their priorities are on different positions including new number 6 and new striker. Let’s see what will happen with the new coach, but for Mane decision time will not be now.”

Chelsea have a number of wingers currently at their disposal including Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Myhailo Mudryk, who all joined the club this season.

Perhaps the Blue will look to offload some of the other players in that position who’ve been at Stamford Bridge for a longer period of time.

One factor that could determine whether they pursue Mane or not is the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. Romano previously stated on his Twitter account that negotiations between both parties are continuing at the moment.

If he gives the club the green light after being appointed then it’s possible Chelsea may look to bring Mane to Stamford Bridge this summer.