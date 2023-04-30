“He can play”: Pundit thinks Aston Villa should sign Liverpool midfielder

Paul Merson has said that Aston Villa should target Liverpool’s Curtis Jones who has struggled for regular minutes at Anfield this season.

Jones had played just 583 minutes of league action this campaign, making 12 appearances in the top flight which has led to rumours that he could depart Anfield this summer.

Now, pundit Paul Merson, speaking to Sky Sports News (quotes via HITC) has suggested that the 22-year old should sign for Aston Villa this season, as the former player himself spoke of his admiration for the youngster.

“I quite like Curtis Jones. He’s not a big name, is he? He’s not a £60 or 70 million player, but I think he does a good job. He doesn’t let you down.

“If he doesn’t get on at Liverpool, then I don’t think he is doing any harm for himself to get a good move to someone in the summer like Aston Villa. He can play, get forward and defend as well. But he will divide opinions because he’s not an £80 million player.”

With Villa looking likely to qualify for European football for the first time since their Europa League playoff appearance in 2010/11, Jones would be foolish to not consider a move to a team where his game time would no doubt increase tenfold in an up-and-coming squad.