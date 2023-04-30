Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has said that he feels “embarrassed” for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane after he gave a recent interview.

The Spurs captain spoke to Sky Sports about the current situation at the club, he even admitted that the club had lost some of its “values” since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on Sky Sports Super Sunday, Souness tore into Kane and the rest of their squad for their performances this season.

He stated, “The supporters don’t want to hear that. Passion and desire for 45 minutes against Man United, what about the first game of the season in August? That’s when the passion, desire starts and that’s when it’s with you throughout the season.

“And then at the end of the day, if you’re a good player and you’re a good team, you might win something. But you don’t consistently let down supporters like this Spurs group of players has. They’ve let down managers, they’ve let down their supporters and ultimately themselves and their own families.

“I feel embarrassed for him, hearing that comment. And I’m a big fan of Harry Kane’s, but I think they’re all media-trained up to the hill now.”

In our view, there’s some truth to what Souness is saying from a passion and desire perspective. Tottenham’s recent form in the league has been woeful.

The 6-1 hammering against Newcastle United was a great example of those two characteristics not being present.

However, the comments about letting down their families is a bizarre one. In our view that’s a point which we deem to be over the top.

Implying that any of the Spurs players have let down their families due to a poor season is not something he’s really in a position to say, believe it or not, there’s more to life outside of football.