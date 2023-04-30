Erik ten Hag says he was impressed with his side’s performance as a Bruno Fernandes goal was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

ten Hag will have been looking for a big response from his United players after they threw a two-goal lead away at Tottenham in midweek and he got just that, the win today keeping them well in the top four race.

The Dutchman admitted to the BBC that he thought his team were excellent both in and out of possession against Unai Emery’s side.

“A good three points but I think an impressive performance from us. We were magnificent on the ball, had good possession and pressed well.

He praised the performances of a couple of his players, saying they understood the game plan that he set out for them before the match.

“In the second half you want to go 2-0 ahead but we didn’t so it’s always going to be a tough finish.

“Victor Lindelof played brilliantly. He was totally in control of the area around Watkins. Bruno Fernandes had another great game as well. The plan was to play him from the right to make runs behind and he did that so well. I think our plan worked very well.”

ten Hag then gave a few words on his side’s next match, which comes on Thursday against an inform Brighton side and he reiterated that their top four chances rest in their control as they still have a game in hand over Newcastle.

“We look from game to game and next we have Brighton so we need to work hard again. We need to show passion again and not worry about the table.

“We are totally in position for the top four, it’s all about us and it’s in our hands.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Callum Wilson inspires Newcastle comeback as he comes on to score twice during 3-1 win (Video) Mo Salah dumps further misery on Spurs with penalty for Liverpool (Video) Early quickfire double for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Their clash away at Brighton on Thursday kicks off at 20:00 BST, where a victory would take them above Newcastle and into 3rd.