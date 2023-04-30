Jamie Carragher trolls Tottenham’s Richarlison after Diogo Jota winner

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher, has sparked a reaction from Tottenham fans after taking to Twitter to troll Richarlison’s celebration during Sunday’s seven goal thriller against Liverpool.

Tottenham fought back hard to come back from three goals down to make it 3-3 with Richarlison scoring his first Premier League goal of the season in the 93rd minute.

After scoring the goal, Richarlison took off his shirt and put his finger to his lips to shush Liverpool fans, before doing his trademark Pigeon celebration with teammate Son.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Liverpool scored the winner just a minute later through Diogo Jota.

And Carragher wasted no time in trolling the Brazilian forward for his pre-mature celebration, using emojis of a pigeon and a laughing face in a tweet.

???????? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time Carragher and Richarlison have clashed on social media, as the two have exchanged words in the past.