Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are not considering a plot to employ former AS Monaco Sporting Director Paul Mitchell.

According to Jacobs on his Twitter account, the Blues owner Todd Boehly is happy with the job that Technical Director Lance Stewert and Director of Global Talent Paul Winstanley are doing at the moment.

Mitchell has had a number of scouting roles in his time with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur (Head of Youth Scouting), Southampton (Head of Scouting) and RB Leipzig (Head of Scouting).

The 41-year-old still has a role with the French side as a member of the board at Monaco, last September The Evening Standard claimed that he’d been considered by Chelsea.

With both Stewert and Winstanley being fairly new to their respective roles at Stamford Bridge, we can see why they’ve not acted on impulse and gone to look for a new employee in the scouting department.

Having said that, the transfer strategy at Chelsea certainly needs work. They signed a vast number of players last summer and in January, but the Blues find themselves 12th in the Premier League table.

A number of Premier League clubs have performed above expectations this season and could be a real threat to Chelsea in the coming years, should they continue their success.

The likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are all in contention for European football next season.

This could put extra pressure on the club to get their summer strategy right before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.