Jurrien Timber says he has an agreement with his club Ajax that could see him depart the club this summer as interest in him ramps up.

United were very interested in Timber during the summer, but having signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez from the Dutch giants already, their chase proved difficult and the Dutchman ended up signing a new deal at Ajax until 2025.

Now, Timber has come out to reveal that his contract extension came as a result of an agreement between himself and his club, as they would revisit the situation around his future at the end of this campaign.

“A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax,” Timber said to De Telegraaf.

“Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. I did that with love and after the season we agreed to review the situation.”

An Ajax player since the age of 13, Timber recognised the status of his club in his interview, saying that if he is to make a move, it needs to be to a team where he will be given a chance to prove himself.

“Of course, I can develop myself further there. I know that 100% for sure. I do not feel that I am ready at the club. But at other clubs, I can also develop.

“The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club, but if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay at Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club. We play in the Champions League, and I play there together with the best players of the Netherlands. That means something.”

Contracted to Ajax for another two years, it’ll be interesting to see whether United make an advancement for Timber again this summer or whether Ajax hold firm and prevent their former manager from bringing another one of their star players to Old Trafford.