Manchester United are not definitely going to go back in for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils look likely to prioritise other areas of their squad to strengthen, so a move for Timber could hinge on how other transfer deals are going.

Still, it does seem that the talented 21-year-old will be on the move this summer, according to Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with other Premier League clubs potentially interested in him.

Timber played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and it could be a smart move for the pair to be reunited at Old Trafford, but United already have decent options in defence.

Lisandro Martinez made the move from Amsterdam to Manchester last summer, while Raphael Varane joined MUFC from Real Madrid the year before.

Is there room for Timber as well? We’ll have to wait and see, but if United don’t move quickly it could be that the Dutchman will find himself another club fairly early on this summer.

“Jurrien Timber’s situation will be clarified soon in the market and not late August as for Antony last year. Timber wants to try a new experience, that’s why he signed a short term deal last summer,” Romano said.

“English and German clubs are interested; for United, it still depends on how much they want to invest in that position as a new striker is their priority for now.”