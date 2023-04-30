Newcastle using Kieran Trippier as transfer weapon to make four major signings

Newcastle United reportedly hope to keep on using Kieran Trippier to try to convince some big-name England players join them this summer.

The Magpies are being linked with big names such as James Maddison, Declan Rice and Ivan Toney ahead of next season, when they should be able to offer Champions League football and attract a higher calibre of player.

The Express reports that Trippier could be a useful weapon for the club, as he’s spoken publicly about how much he tries to get others to follow him to St James’ Park.

“You don’t realise how big Newcastle are unless you play for them. I am always trying to get into people’s ears to tell them how good the support is,” he said.

“The fans pay their well-earned money to come and watch us and we all take time to appreciate their backing. They went through a tough few years and it’s great that they have started to believe again.”

Newcastle could make as many as four marquee signings this summer, with England trio Maddison, Rice and Toney being most strongly linked with the club.