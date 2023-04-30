Leeds 21-year-old already seeking Elland Road exit this summer

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh is reportedly looking to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Luton Town and he’s facing an uncertain future, with Burnley interested in snapping him up, according to the Daily Mail.

Burnley recently won promotion to the Premier League and look to be going places under Vincent Kompany, so Drameh could be a smart signing for them.

Leeds, meanwhile, will surely struggle to keep a talent like this if they are relegated, which remains a risk as we head towards the final few games of the season.

Leeds lost key players like Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips last summer and it now looks like there could be further departures at the end of this campaign.