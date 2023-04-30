Report names five players surely heading for Leicester City exit at the end of this season

Leicester City could reportedly see a number of first-team players leaving them at the end of this season.

Sports Mole have taken a look at five likely departures for the Foxes, with important players like James Maddison and Youri Tielemans perhaps likely to move after this disappointing campaign.

Tielemans is out of contract, while Maddison has been repeatedly linked with big clubs, but there could be other deals in the works as well.

Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join Atletico Madrid, with a deal already in place for the Turkey international, according to various sources over the last few days.

The report also names Harvey Barnes as someone attracting interest, while Jannik Vestergaard is the final player tipped to move on from the King Power Stadium.