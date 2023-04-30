Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold does something no other Premier League player has managed before

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has continued to set new standards with his remarkable creativity and assist stats.

The Reds ace has just made a small piece of Premier League history, becoming the first player ever to play in the division to twice go on a run of assisting a goal in five consecutive games.

These would be impressive enough numbers for a creative talent like Kevin De Bruyne, or for former greats like Cesc Fabregas and Paul Scholes, but it’s truly remarkable for a right-back, even if he is given plenty of license to go forward by Jurgen Klopp.

See below for the stat from Opta…

5 – Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted a goal in five consecutive Premier League appearances for the second time in his career (previously in August 2019), and is the only player in the competition's history to have done so twice. Premium. pic.twitter.com/FGxac7GAfd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2023

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been at his very best for much of this season, but he remains a top talent and hugely underrated by many in this country.

The England international will surely continue to be a hugely important player for LFC for many more years to come, whether that’s at right-back or perhaps eventually in a midfield role.