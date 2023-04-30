Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold does something no other Premier League player has managed before

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has continued to set new standards with his remarkable creativity and assist stats.

The Reds ace has just made a small piece of Premier League history, becoming the first player ever to play in the division to twice go on a run of assisting a goal in five consecutive games.

These would be impressive enough numbers for a creative talent like Kevin De Bruyne, or for former greats like Cesc Fabregas and Paul Scholes, but it’s truly remarkable for a right-back, even if he is given plenty of license to go forward by Jurgen Klopp.

See below for the stat from Opta…

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been at his very best for much of this season, but he remains a top talent and hugely underrated by many in this country.

The England international will surely continue to be a hugely important player for LFC for many more years to come, whether that’s at right-back or perhaps eventually in a midfield role.

