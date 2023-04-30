Jurgen Klopp matches impressive Jose Mourinho record with late Liverpool winner vs Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shown he can influence games with his substitutions by bringing on Diogo Jota to score a dramatic late winner against Tottenham this afternoon.

The Reds were almost set for an embarrassing 3-3 draw as Tottenham fought back from 3-0 down, only for Jota to latch onto a late defensive error by the visitors to make it 4-3 in a dramatic contest at Anfield.

Jota’s strike means that Klopp has now introduced a substitute who went on to score a 90th minute winner on six occasions in his time coaching in the Premier League, up there at the top with only Jose Mourinho, according to Opta…

That’s what you want from your manager – someone who knows the right moment to introduce a matchwinner and grab a hard-fought result just when it looks like a game is about to slip away.

Klopp is undoubtedly one of the finest to manage in English football in recent history, and in fairness Jota isn’t a bad option to have on the bench either.

