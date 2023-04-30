Liverpool predicted line up vs Tottenham, with no room for summer signing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have a big game against Tottenham this afternoon as they look to continue their recent improved run of form.

The Reds have won three Premier League games in a row, including a 2-1 win away to West Ham in their last match, and they’ll be back at Anfield later this afternoon to host Spurs.

One imagines that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won’t see a reason to change too much, so could we see something like the line up below, with just one change from the win at the London Stadium?

See below for our predicted Liverpool line up in full…

The only change is Ibrahima Konate coming in for Joel Matip in defence, with Diogo Jota keeping his place ahead of summer signing Darwin Nunez in the starting XI.

Jota has been superb since returning from injury and looks ideal to start in the front three if he’s fully fit, with Nunez not having the most convincing debut season at Anfield.

