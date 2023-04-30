Liverpool set to return for 25-year-old January target this summer

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella continues to be linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Relevo claims that Liverpool are beginning to prepare a move for the 25-year-old Italian international at the end of the season. The report further states that Liverpool are likely to come forward with an offer if Inter Milan misses out on Champions League qualification.

That said, Liverpool are in danger of missing out on the Champions League themselves and it remains to be seen whether they can attract the Italian international without European football next season.

The Reds could certainly use a top-class midfielder like him especially with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner leaving the summer.

The midfield has been a major problem for Jurgen Klopp this season, and the Reds will have to bring in adequate replacements before the summer transfer window closes.

Barella has been one of the best midfielders in the Italian league, and he is a proven performer for club and country.

He has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League as well and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

The Premier League giants certainly have the finances to tempt Inter Milan, especially now that they are going through financial difficulties. They could offer a lucrative contract to the Italian international as well.

The report claims that Liverpool tried to sign the player in January and they are now likely to return in the summer. While the move is not advanced yet, Liverpool’s interest in signing the player remains very real and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.