Manchester United and Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson wants to leave Old Trafford permanently this summer.

Football Insider have reported that Henderson is set to leave the Red Devils this summer as he wants to play first-team football on a regular basis.

The English stopper joined Forest last summer on a season-long loan, he was Steve Cooper’s second signing of the window.

Henderson hasn’t been seen on the pitch since mid-January after he suffered a thigh-related injury against Leicester City. Before the setback, he played 18 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest and kept six clean sheets.

In 2020, the 26-year-old picked up his first and only England cap to date, he played in a friendly match against the Republic Of Ireland in a 3-0 victory for the Three Lions.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there was Premier League interest in Henderson this summer, he’s certainly got plenty of experience in England’s top flight and considering his age, there should be plenty of years left in the tank.

With the current Man United stopper David de Gea close to agreeing on a new deal according to ESPN, it’s understandable why Henderson may look at potential opportunities elsewhere in the next transfer window.

It’s likely he doesn’t want to spend his career playing second-fiddle to the Spaniard, so it he could well leave for good in the summer