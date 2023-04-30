Manchester United star could seek transfer away this summer due to one key concern

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could reportedly seek a transfer away from the club this summer due to concerns over keeping his place in the England squad.

The former Leicester City man is no longer first choice at Old Trafford and it may be that he’ll soon slip down the pecking order for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate as well unless he manages to improve his situation.

According to the Daily Mail, Maguire is likely to have suitors this summer, though he may have to take a pay cut if he decides to quit Man Utd.

It could also surely suit the Red Devils to cash in on Maguire at this stage, as they would do well to raise funds to strengthen other areas of their squad.

The 30-year-old doesn’t look like an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of play, but he could surely be a decent fit for other Premier League clubs a little further down the Premier League table.

The Mail name West Ham as one of the teams who showed an interest in Maguire back in January, and it will be interesting to see who looks at him this summer.