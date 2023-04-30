Man United willing to meet club’s asking price for star as they overtake Chelsea in transfer battle

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are willing to pay the £50-60million required for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international has also been linked with Chelsea, but it now looks like Man Utd have overtaken their rivals in the race for his signature this summer, according to Football Insider.

Hakimi has shone at PSG but it seems they’re prepared to let him go for the right price, and that could be good news for the Red Devils, who would surely do well to strengthen at right-back this summer.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both had opportunities to start in that role for Erik ten Hag’s side, but many fans would surely feel that a more attack-minded option like Hakimi would represent an improvement on these players.

Achraf Hakimi to Manchester United?
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Deal for former Chelsea transfer target is very close but not signed yet
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold does something no other Premier League player has managed before
Pundit admits that he can see Harry Kane swapping Tottenham for Chelsea

Chelsea don’t need a right-back quite as much as they already have Reece James, plus the summer arrival of Malo Gusto to look forward to.

Hakimi could be the victim of a major rebuilding job at the Parc des Princes after another season of under-achieving in the Champions League.

More Stories Achraf Hakimi

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. We don’t need a right back what we need is someone in front of full back in Greenwood instead of 80 mill wasted on Antony can’t believe we paid that for him wouldn’t get a game in National league

    Reply

  3. Would trade Diogo Dalot and €30, million for Hakimi. That would give United the best of both worlds in the right back position; an attack minded player with a defensive player (Wan-Bissaka) as back up.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.