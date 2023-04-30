Manchester United are willing to pay the £50-60million required for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international has also been linked with Chelsea, but it now looks like Man Utd have overtaken their rivals in the race for his signature this summer, according to Football Insider.

Hakimi has shone at PSG but it seems they’re prepared to let him go for the right price, and that could be good news for the Red Devils, who would surely do well to strengthen at right-back this summer.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both had opportunities to start in that role for Erik ten Hag’s side, but many fans would surely feel that a more attack-minded option like Hakimi would represent an improvement on these players.

Chelsea don’t need a right-back quite as much as they already have Reece James, plus the summer arrival of Malo Gusto to look forward to.

Hakimi could be the victim of a major rebuilding job at the Parc des Princes after another season of under-achieving in the Champions League.