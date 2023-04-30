Manchester United are reportedly ready to extend the contract of Victor Lindelof as the club deal with injuries to other centre-backs.

Lindelof and his contributions have proved invaluable over the past few matches for United with the injuries to his fellow defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane and the Daily Star have revealed that the Red Devils are keen to trigger the extension clause in the Swede’s contract.

Lindelof’s current deal at United runs out in 2024 but it now looks like it’ll be extended to 2025.

The 28-year old has played every single minute of action since being drafted in on April 20th for United’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla and he has deputised well in place of his stricken teammates.

Lindelof’s likely extension will mean that he ward off interest that looked set to arrive in him this summer and who knows, he could perhaps become a key figure in the team once again from next season.