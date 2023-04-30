The team news for the clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa is in as both teams need a win to maintain their European hopes.

Erik ten Hag makes two changes to his United side that blew a two-goal lead at Spurs in midweek to draw 2-2, with Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony.

Marcus Rashford starts once again upfront as he looks to continue his goalscoring revival.

? U N I T E D ?#MUFC || #MUNAVL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2023

Aston Villa are looking to make it 11 games unbeaten in the league this afternoon and Unai Emery names an unchanged side for the fourth match running.

Ollie Watkins leads the line once again, hoping to build on his 14 league goals this campaign, while John McGinn looks to extend his run of 90-minute performances to 12 matches.

A win for United will keep them 4th if Newcastle beat Southampton this afternoon, but the Red Devils’ game in hand on the Magpies does keep their top three hopes in their hands.

A Vila victory this afternoon can move them up to 5th for the time being before Spurs play Liverpool at 16:30, so plenty is at stake for both of these teams this afternoon.