Marcus Rashford came to Alisha Lehmann’s rescue at a nightclub as they partied separately

Accord to The Sun, Alisha Lehmann, the Swiss footballer and internet sensation, reportedly received a chivalrous act of kindness from Marcus Rashford when they were partying separately at Chinawhite Manchester in early April.

To protect Lehmann from the unwanted attention, Rashford cleared a table and invited her and her friends to join his VIP section in the club. This warm gesture was reportedly appreciated by Lehmann, who was able to enjoy the rest of the night in peace.

Alisha Lehmann is known for her fine looks as well as for being a brilliant footballer. She has played for the likes of West Ham United, Everton and currently plays for Aston Villa.

She was previously in a relationship with Aston Villa star Douglas Luis but apparently her decision to do a raunchy photoshoot for a calendar became the reason for them splitting up.