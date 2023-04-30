Newcastle serious about signing 16-goal World Cup winner this summer

Newcastle United are considering a summer move for Paulo Dybala as per reports via CMW.

The Roma forward has been in spectacular form this season scoring 16 goals and picking up eight assists across all competitions.

The 29-year-old has been one of the best players in Italian football this season and he won the World Cup with his country back in December as well.

According to a clause in his contract, Newcastle can sign the player for €12 million and the move could prove to be a massive bargain.

Dybala is at the peak of his career right now and he could transform Newcastle in the attack.

The Magpies have not been able to score goals consistently this season and they have drawn quite a few matches in the league. Someone like Dybala could help convert those draws into wins next season.

Apart from being a consistent goalscorer, Dybala is an exceptional creator as well. He could be a massive upgrade on someone like Callum Wilson next season. The Newcastle striker has struggled with his fitness and consistency this season.

The Argentine international could partner Alexander Isak in the attack next season.

Newcastle are closing in on Champions League qualification and they have the finances to tempt the Argentine international.

The player has a contract with Roma until the summer of 2025, but the Italian outfit are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract. The reported €12 million asking price is quite affordable for Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can get the deal done.