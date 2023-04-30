Prem boss tells his player not to join Newcastle United in summer

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has urged star player Kaoru Mitoma to stay at the club for a while longer amid transfer rumours linking him with Newcastle United.

The Seagulls have lost a lot of their star names in recent times, with Leandro Trossard leaving to join Arsenal in January, while other key figures such as Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma left last summer.

Mitoma is the latest to attract interest from bigger names, with Newcastle among the favourites for his signature.

However, De Zerbi has made it clear he wants the in-form Japan international to stay with the club.

“He needs to stay here one more year, for him and for us,” De Zerbi said, as quoted in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Newcastle have the money to target some big names and Mitoma would undoubtedly strengthen Eddie Howe’s side if a deal could be struck.

