Newcastle would be willing to offer €35m for Barcelona target

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report via Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle would be willing to offer €35 million to sign the Croatian international at the end of the season.

The Premier League side will face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona, who are looking to bring him in as an alternative to Sergio Busquets whose contract will expire this summer.

Brozovic has established himself as a key player for club and country and he could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition for both clubs.

Newcastle need to add some experience and quality in the middle of the park especially now that they are close to securing Champions League qualification for the next season. Eddie Howe needs to improve his squad in order to compete in Europe next year.

Brozovic could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimarães at the heart of the Newcastle midfield. The 30-year-old could anchor the Newcastle midfield and allow the likes of Guimaraes to operate with more freedom.

Barcelona are certainly a more attractive destination but the Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they might not be able to compete with Newcastle financially.

The 30-year-old has proven himself in Italian football over the years, and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player now.

It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to accept the reported €35 million offer from Newcastle when it arrives this summer.