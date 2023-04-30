Paul Merson says he would like Arsenal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer as the Gunners hunt for a number nine.

The Gunners currently have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as striker options but with the latter not an out-and-out number nine, Mikel Arteta will likely be on the hunt for a goal scorer this summer with wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka the top scorers for the hopeful league winners this campaign, and Merson thinks Toney should be a serious target for his former side.

Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via FourFourTwo), Merson thinks the Brentford man would be perfect for the North London side.

“If I was Arsenal, I would take him.

“He suits them down to the ground. Sometimes, you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air; he has got a very good brain. He can see a picture.

“He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane-type job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he is tidy.”

Toney has 20 league goals for the impressive Bees this season as they sit 9th on 50 points, six points off the European places.

The 27-year old has proved he has what it takes to succeed in England’s top division and plenty of teams will no doubt be enquiring about his services this summer.

One thing Toney will be hoping for is that his betting scandal case can be cleared so it no longer hangs over him and hampers his chances of a big move be it at the end of this season or next.