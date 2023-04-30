Paul Merson says he would like Arsenal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer as the Gunners hunt for a number nine.
The Gunners currently have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as striker options but with the latter not an out-and-out number nine, Mikel Arteta will likely be on the hunt for a goal scorer this summer with wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka the top scorers for the hopeful league winners this campaign, and Merson thinks Toney should be a serious target for his former side.
Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via FourFourTwo), Merson thinks the Brentford man would be perfect for the North London side.
“If I was Arsenal, I would take him.
“He suits them down to the ground. Sometimes, you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air; he has got a very good brain. He can see a picture.
“He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane-type job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he is tidy.”
Toney has 20 league goals for the impressive Bees this season as they sit 9th on 50 points, six points off the European places.
The 27-year old has proved he has what it takes to succeed in England’s top division and plenty of teams will no doubt be enquiring about his services this summer.
One thing Toney will be hoping for is that his betting scandal case can be cleared so it no longer hangs over him and hampers his chances of a big move be it at the end of this season or next.
Yes he is good but but not the type of striker Arsenal need we need strikers in the mold of Victor Osimhen others follow let’s remember we are going to play champion league football next season are we going to play for the sake of playing champion league or are we playing to be a force to reckon or to make the numbers it will be a shame that after not playing champion league for long we come back and go out if there are plans it is in this summer we must be prepared for the league not just touch and go we need quality players in all department Gardiola is competing in FA, Premiership and champion league and are still waxing strong we are to play every opponent that come our way so it is not come chop.