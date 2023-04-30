Pundit admits he’ll be shocked if Chelsea sell player whose future is uncertain

Paul Merson admits he’ll be shocked if Chelsea sell Mason Mount despite the interest he has attracted over the past couple of months.

Mount has a contract at Chelsea until 2024 and after plenty of rumours that both he and the Blues are struggling to come to an agreement on new terms, he has been linked heavily with a move away.

Liverpool and Manchester United are said to have registered an interest in signing the 24-year old and Merson, speaking on Sky Sports News, says he’ll be baffled if Chelsea let him move on this summer.

“There are 30 players there, it’s ridiculous. For me, you’ve got to keep Mason Mount straight away. Mount looks like the one going this summer, and I’m thinking ‘wow’.

Mount was all smiles during Chelsea’s Champions League preparations earlier in the season

The former player is of the opinion that Mount is one of the stand-out players in the country and says that Chelsea need to sort out his future sooner rather than later.

All right, he hasn’t been great this season and hasn’t been playing a lot because of his injury, but he’s one of their standout players last season and one of England’s best players. So, for me, it needs to change quickly.”

Mount is currently out through injury but hopes to return before the end of the campaign which gives Chelsea fans hope that he’s keen to stay at the club beyond this season.

 

