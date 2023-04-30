Leeds make move to sign Real Madrid forward in bargain deal

Leeds United are reportedly set to rival West Ham United for a move to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Raul Asencio.

The 20-year-old is highly rated and it’s suggested there’s some fear from Real about him leaving in order to get more first-team football this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants can persuade him to stay, but it looks like Leeds are about to make their move for the youngster.

Leeds have done some smart recruitment in recent times, and if they could lure Asencio to Elland Road that would be yet another fine young talent joining on the cheap.

Reports suggest Asencio could cost LUFC as little as £1million this summer.

