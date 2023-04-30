Exclusive: Meeting will take place soon to determine Arsenal transfer target’s future

A meeting will reportedly take place in May to determine the future of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch amid interest from Arsenal and others.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time since moving from Ajax to Bayern last summer, but it seems that the Bundesliga giants are still not too keen on letting him go, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Arsenal have been named as one of the potential suitors for Gravenberch by Sky Sports, but it’s clear it won’t be too easy to get this deal done due to Bayern’s stance on the 20-year-old.

“The main problem for Gravenberch remains Bayern. They want to keep Ryan, they are very clear and strong on this position. There will be a meeting in May to discuss the situation and then we will know more on that,” Romano explained.

Gravenberch is a highly rated talent who could have a big future in the game, and Bayern will undoubtedly be keen for him to be patient and eventually realise his full potential with them.

Still, Arsenal or others might be able to offer Gravenberch more playing time straight away, so we’ll have to see what the two parties decide in their meeting in May.