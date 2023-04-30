Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler criticised for his alleged racist remark about Tottenham attacker Heung-min Son

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler’s commentary during Liverpool’s 4-3 win against Tottenham was marred by what appeared to be a controversial remark.

While commentating on the match, Tyler compared a tackle made by Tottenham’s South Korean forward Son on Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo to “martial arts”.

And fans on twitter were quick to notice and call out the 77-year-old for his remark.

One fan wrote: “Time to make a change. Martin Tyler talking about “martial arts” after an Asian player receives a yellow card is unacceptable. “No Room for Racism” isn’t just a slogan. Gary Neville should be reporting that.”

Another tweeted: Surprised there isn’t more being made of Martin Tyler comparing South Korean football Heung-min Son’s foul on Cody Gakpo to “martial arts.” Shocking stuff.

Another pointed out that he would not have made that comment if an Englishman made the challenge, calling it casual racism:

“Anyone notice the snide casually racist (IMO) comment by Martin Tyler about Son? Tugged LFC for yellow and Tyler called it a martial arts move. Wouldn’t have used term had an Englishman committed offence. Uncalled for and not a good look, Martin”

 

 

The South Korean was on the scoresheet as for Tottenham as Spurs fought hard to come back from 3 goals down to draw 3-3. However, despite Richarlison scoring Spurs’ equaliser in the 93rd winner, Liverpool managed to find the winner just a minute later as they secured a crucial 4-3 win.

