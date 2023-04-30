Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost in their pursuit of Manchester United and Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson.

That’s according to Football Insider who claims that Forest want to sign Henderson permanently. However, should Steve Cooper’s side be relegated then Henderson won’t join them.

It also states that Spurs rate the English stopper highly and are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

The same outlet reported yesterday that the 26-year-old wants to leave Man United in the summer so that he can become a first-team regular.

ESPN reported last week that the Red Devils are set to offer David de Gea a new deal, which would mean Henderson is not likely to get many chances in the starting line-up should he stay at Old Trafford.

For Henderson, it’s a big opportunity to prove himself as a top Premier League keeper. Should Hugo Lloris depart in the next transfer window and he comes in, then it’s likely he would be Tottenham’s number one.

A move to the North London-based outfit would be the biggest opportunity of his career, so far at Man United he’s never had a full season in between the posts to cement himself as a starter.

However, this factor could lead some Spurs fans to question the decision on getting Henderson to be the replacement for Lloris.