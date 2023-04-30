Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Premier League midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 23-year-old has been in splendid form for Nottingham Forest and he has four goals and six assists to his name across all competitions.

A report from Football Insider claims that the North London giants have been impressed with his performances in the Premier League this season and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

The 23-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the country and he would be a superb long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

The North London club will need to add more creativity and flair in the final third. Gibbs-White can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger.

Players like Harry Kane will certainly benefit from playing alongside him. The 23-year-old will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates, and he will help break down stubborn defences with his flair and passing ability in tight spaces.

The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be a step up in the player’s career, and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Nottingham Forest are currently 17th in the league table and they will have to secure safety in order to hold on to their key players. Gibbs-White is unlikely to play in the Championship next season if they go down and Tottenham could provide him with an exit route this summer.