Exclusive: Mane Chelsea transfer links, talks over Arsenal star’s future & more – Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan’s plan on Rafael Leao is very clear. A new long term contract is set to be agreed as soon as possible, the club are pushing to get it done. The agreement is getting closer, we’re just waiting on the next crucial steps of the deal.

Ajax

Jurrien Timber: “My transfer is getting closer. There is a lot of specific interest for the summer. Last summer, Ajax asked me to renew my contract and to stay for one more season. Out of love for the club, I did this.”

Arsenal

Despite some speculation over his future, I’m sure Arsenal trust Emile Smith Rowe for present and future. Mikel Arteta and people in the board always trusted Emile. He’s not playing much at the moment, but it is also fair to say that he returned after an injury and the starting XI is very clear this season, so it’s not easy to break into the team in these conditions. I’m sure parties will speak at the end of the season to decide on the next steps, but Arsenal trust Emile, for sure.

I’ve been asked by a few fans about Arsenal interest in Ryan Gravenberch – the main problem for the Dutch midfielder remains Bayern. They want to keep Ryan, they are very clear and strong on this position. There will be a meeting in May to discuss the situation and then we will know more on that.

Michal Rosiak has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal — the 17-year-old right-back agreed terms yesterday.

He said: “Signing my first professional contract for Arsenal means everything to me, it’s pretty amazing. Playing for the club I’ve always loved and watched growing up.”

Aston Villa

What’s going on with Ansu Fati? Xavi: “We’re at Barca. It’s normal to have competition. In this moment, I see that Ferran Torres and Raphinha feel a little better. They are competing and the one who decides is the coach. Ansu has played and has been important.”

Barcelona are optimistic to get a new deal agreed soon for Lamine Yamal – the highly regarded 15-year-old has just made his debut for the Barca first-team, becoming their youngest ever player. Discussions ongoing with his new agent Jorge Mendes.

Xavi: “Lamine Yamal did very well. I told him to try things and he has done so. At 15 years old, imagine…He was almost able to score. He is a special player, he has self-confidence, he can be important, you realize it in training.”

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “It’s gonna be an interesting summer, I can tell you that…”

Bayern Munich

Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contact between Sadio Mane and Chelsea at this stage. Chelsea have many wingers, their priorities are on different positions including new number 6 and new striker. Let’s see what will happen with the new coach, but for Mane decision time will not be now.

Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of Bayern Munich’s interest in Randal Kolo Muani. Eintracht won’t accept €60-70m for Kolo Muani as they hope to keep him for one more year and sell after Euro 2024. Crazy bid or no chance.

Brighton

Joao Pedro has already signed his contract as new Brighton player. Medical completed two days ago. The deal is done since Thursday; never been in doubt. An official statement is ready for Brazilian talent to join from Watford for £30m.

Roberto de Zerbi on Kaoru Mitoma’s future: “He needs to stay here one more year, for him and for us. I want Joel Veltman to stay with us next season, because it is not only for me but for the rest of the club too”.

It is my understanding that highly-rated young Spanish talent and Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga has now decided to sign with super agent Pini Zahavi. Crucial step to decide his future soon. Top clubs in Spain and England are keen on signing Gabri Veiga in the summer — he has a €40m release clause.