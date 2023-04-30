(Video) Bruno Fernandes pounces on Emi Martinez parry to give Manchester United lead vs Aston Villa

Watch Bruno Fernandes take advantage of a poor Emi Martinez Parry from close range to give Manchester United the lead over Aston Villa.

Martinez’s goalkick was headed on by a United player in midfield and Marcus Rashford was then set free down the left, with Fernandes in support on the far side.

The winger hit a shot towards goal which Martinez could only parry into the path of Fernandes, who clipped the ball over the sliding Tyrone Mings and into the net.

GOAL | Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa | Bruno Fernandespic.twitter.com/wMOnWduUpe — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 30, 2023

It’s been a strong start from the Red Devils and now Villa must find a response.