(Video) Bruno Fernandes pounces on Emi Martinez parry to give Manchester United lead vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Watch Bruno Fernandes take advantage of a poor Emi Martinez Parry from close range to give Manchester United the lead over Aston Villa.

Martinez’s goalkick was headed on by a United player in midfield and Marcus Rashford was then set free down the left, with Fernandes in support on the far side.

The winger hit a shot towards goal which Martinez could only parry into the path of Fernandes, who clipped the ball over the sliding Tyrone Mings and into the net.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Julian Alvarez scores a long range stunner to restore Manchester City’s lead
“I feel embarrassed for him” – Pundit reacts to recent Harry Kane interview
Liverpool in talks for 22-year old Sporting Lisbon midfielder

It’s been a strong start from the Red Devils and now Villa must find a response.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.