Video: Callum Wilson inspires Newcastle comeback as he comes on to score twice during 3-1 win

Newcastle United secured a vital win against Southampton on Saturday, thanks to the heroics of striker Callum Wilson.

Wilson was brought on as a substitute by Eddie Howe at half-time, and the England international turned the game on its head.

Southampton had taken the lead through Stuart Armstrong in the 41st minute, but Wilson’s introduction changed the course of the game.

The striker equalised less than ten minutes after coming on finishing off a great cross from Isak. He had the ball in the back of the net again in 76th minute but VAR ruled it out for offside.

But 3 minutes later after Wilson’s goal was chalked off, Newcastle scored again from a Theo Walcott own goal.

And just two minutes later, Callum Wilson had the ball in the back of the net again, capitalising on some poor defending from Bednarek and Maitland-Niles before going round the keeper calmly and slotting in Newcastle’s third and sealing their comeback.

Watch the goals below: