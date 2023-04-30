(Video) Early quickfire double for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Watch goals from Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz that have put Liverpool 2-0 up against Tottenham inside five minutes at Anfield.

It’s been a lightning-quick start for Liverpool and they’ve stunned Spurs early on.

Jones gave the Reds the lead after two and a half minutes as Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed the ball to the back post and the former was unmarked to head home.

No more than two minutes later, Cody Gakpo was played in behind on the right, and his by-line cutback was tucked home by Diaz from close range.

The second nightmare start in a week for Spurs as the pressure builds on the club.

