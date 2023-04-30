(Video) Early quickfire double for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Watch goals from Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz that have put Liverpool 2-0 up against Tottenham inside five minutes at Anfield.

It’s been a lightning-quick start for Liverpool and they’ve stunned Spurs early on.

Jones gave the Reds the lead after two and a half minutes as Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed the ball to the back post and the former was unmarked to head home.

GOAL | Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham | Curtis Jonespic.twitter.com/QCQW5SrXko — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 30, 2023

No more than two minutes later, Cody Gakpo was played in behind on the right, and his by-line cutback was tucked home by Diaz from close range.

GOAL | Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham | Luis Diazpic.twitter.com/CQ8YgxhLS4 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 30, 2023

The second nightmare start in a week for Spurs as the pressure builds on the club.