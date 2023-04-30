(Video) Harry Kane scores to give Tottenham hope vs Liverpool

Watch Harry Kane finish acrobatically as Tottenham take advantage of a lapse of concentration from Liverpool to give themselves hope.

Kane converted superbly to score his 25th league goal of the campaign and reignite some faith back into his side before the break.

Liverpool left a gaping hole down their right-hand side which Ivan Perisic took advantage of, cutting inside Virgil van Dijk and clipping a ball into Kane, who had all the time to adjust his body and scissor-kick an effort under Alisson.

Is there a chance for Spurs? Quite possibly.

 

