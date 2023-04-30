Video: Jefferson Lerma scores goal of the day contender against Leeds with the most coolest of finishes

Jefferson Lerma scored twice in the first half to give Bournemouth a two goal lead before Leeds United pulled one back before half time through Patrick Bamford.

Both of Lerma’s goals were great strikes but the first one was something special.

Solanke did brilliantly to work his way around and inside the box before pulling it back for Billing whose effort was blocked and the ball came rolling to Lerma who curled it into the top right corner beautifully.

There has been some great finishes today and Lerma’s finish is right up there among them.

Watch the goal: