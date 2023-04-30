Video: Julian Alvarez scores a long range stunner to restore Manchester City’s lead

Manchester City’s Argentinian star Julian Alvarez has restored their lead with a stunning finish from outside the box.
He received the pass from Mahrez, spinning past a challenge before finding the top left corner with a swerving shot leaving the keeper with no chance.
Watch the goal below:
Just STUNNING by Julian Alvarez.


Alvarez came in the starting XI to replace Kevin De Bruyne who was not fit enough to travel to Fulham after picking up a niggle against Arsenal.
City took an early lead after Erling Haaland converted the penalty to equal the record of the most goals in a Premier League season with Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.
ERLING HAALAND TIES ALAN SHEARER AND ANDREW COLE FOR THE MOST GOALS EVER IN A PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON!


Soon after, Fulham swiftly responded by leveling the game through a great strike by Carlos Vinicius.
What a finish by Carlos Vinicius to level the match with Manchester CIty!

