Video: Julian Alvarez scores a long range stunner to restore Manchester City’s lead

Fulham FC Manchester City
Manchester City’s Argentinian star Julian Alvarez has restored their lead with a stunning finish from outside the box.

He received the pass from Mahrez, spinning past a challenge before finding the top left corner with a swerving shot leaving the keeper with no chance.

Alvarez came in the starting XI to replace Kevin De Bruyne who was not fit enough to travel to Fulham after picking up a niggle against Arsenal.

City took an early lead after Erling Haaland converted the penalty to equal the record of the most goals in a Premier League season with Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

Soon after, Fulham swiftly responded by leveling the game through a great strike by Carlos Vinicius.

