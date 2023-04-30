(Video) Jurgen Klopp pulls hamstring celebrating late Liverpool winner vs Tottenham

Watch the moment Jurgen Klopp pulled his hamstring after celebrating Liverpool’s late-gasp winning goal against Tottenham.

Klopp and his team ended up winning what turned out to be a classic against a topsy-turvy Spurs side, with Diogo Jota grabbing the winner.

Liverpool went 2-0 up after five minutes through Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo and ten minutes later, Mo Salah made it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

Six minutes before half-time, Harry Kane gave Spurs hope with a goal and his side made it 3-2 on 77 minutes through Heung-Min Son.

This set up a grandstand finish and Tottenham shocked Anfield in the 93rd minute when Richarlison looped an effort over Alisson to equalise.

But if you thought Spurs couldn’t defy belief anymore, you’d be mistaken. After the leveller, Liverpool went straight up the other end and won it, as Lucas Moura played a horrendous backpass which Diogo Jota intercepted and he slotted the ball in past Fraser Forster to spark wild celebrations, none more so from Jurgen Klopp.

In the madness of the moment, the German pegged it down the touchline and celebrated in the fourth official’s face – fine incoming, no doubt – before jogging back and putting his hand to the back of his leg as it looked like he pulled his hamstring.

Jurgen Klopp pulled his hamstring celebrating that Jota goal ? pic.twitter.com/TLMvNCVrsn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2023

Who knew that managers could suffer injuries while celebrating? Fellow managers, beware!