Video: Liverpool fans will love Richarlison’s reaction to Diogo Jota’s winner

Richarlison, the former Everton striker who joined Tottenham in the summer, thought he has secured a crucial point for his new team against his old rivals with his dramatic late goal against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Brazilian forward celebrated his first Premier League goal of the season by taking off his shirt and putting his finger to his lips to shush Liverpool fans, before doing his trademark ‘Pigeon’ celebration with teammate Son.

However, the joy was short-lived, as Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scored a brilliant left-footed finish just a minute later, snatching a victory right at the end of match.

The Sky Sports cameras captured the momentary disbelief on Richarlison’s face as he watched his team concede the late winner.

"That is the most Tottenham thing you will ever see." ? Just MOMENTS after Richarlison equalises for Tottenham, Jota slips another into the net!! ? pic.twitter.com/PFl2GT4tq4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2023

Letting them get back in the game and Richarlison scoring the equaliser just to snatch it away >>> winning comfortably ? pic.twitter.com/emJ3J7QPac — MB (@MrBoywunder) April 30, 2023

The Tottenham fans, who were elated by their team’s comeback from three goals down to draw level, were left heartbroken by the last-minute defeat.