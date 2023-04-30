(Video) Mo Salah dumps further misery on Spurs with penalty for Liverpool

Watch Mo Salah’s dinked penalty for Liverpool to make it three for Liverpool against a Tottenham side deep in trouble once again.

Cristian Romero made a needless challenge on Cody Gakpo just inside the area, the worst decision considering his side’s situation in the match and Salah stepped up to take the spot-kick.

Despite missing two league penalties already this season, the Egyptian showed no signs of rustiness, putting his effort straight down the middle.

How do Spurs come back from this? Could they be staring at their second heavy loss in the space of a week?

