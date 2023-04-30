Watch Mo Salah’s dinked penalty for Liverpool to make it three for Liverpool against a Tottenham side deep in trouble once again.

Cristian Romero made a needless challenge on Cody Gakpo just inside the area, the worst decision considering his side’s situation in the match and Salah stepped up to take the spot-kick.

Despite missing two league penalties already this season, the Egyptian showed no signs of rustiness, putting his effort straight down the middle.

GOAL | Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham | Salahpic.twitter.com/LvhkqYLedb — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 30, 2023

How do Spurs come back from this? Could they be staring at their second heavy loss in the space of a week?