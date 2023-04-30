Video: Romero makes up for his mistake with a brilliant assist for Son who makes it 3-2

We are in for a thrilling finish to the game after Heung-min Son has pulled another one back for Tottenham.

Tottenham conceded three goals in the first 15 minutes of the game but since then it has been them who have been the better team for the majority of the game.

They finished the first half strongly after scoring once and seeing one effort cleared off the line and one hit the post.

And they started the second half strongly as well with Son hitting the woodwork for the second time in the game.

After a quiet patch, it is Tottenham who have scored. Romero sent Son through with a lovely ball from the back who finished it expertly.

Can Spurs come from behind to earn a crucial point for the second game in a row?

Watch the goal: