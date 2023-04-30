Video: Stunning end to the game as Richarlison draws Spurs level in the 93rd minute before Diogo Jota’s 94th minute winner

Liverpool and Tottenham have just given the Premier League fans a seven goal thriller.

A match that saw Liverpool score three goals inside 15 minutes with Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet. And the game looked done and dusted but Ryan Mason’s team showed their spirit to fight until the end against Manchester United last week and they displayed the same fight against Liverpool.

Tottenham turned things around and became the better team for the majority part of the game, scoring one before half time and could have score more.

They then continued to push in the second half with Son hitting the woodwork the second time in the game. In the 77th minute Son pulled another one back setting the game up for a thrilling finish.

Richarlison, the former Everton man who joined Tottenham came on in the 84th minute and scored his first Premier League goal for Spurs in the 93th minute followed by ecstatic celebarations as he thought he has scored the goal to earn them a crucial point in the race for top 4.

But only a minute later, Diogo Jota stunned Tottenham with a brilliant left footed finish to win it for Tottenham.

Watch the goals below: