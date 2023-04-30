€70m Arsenal deal could trigger West Ham star’s surprise exit

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal moving to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus could see West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca move to Turin as his replacement.

The Italy international only moved to West Ham from Sassuolo last summer, having been linked with other top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain at the time.

However, it’s fair to say Scamacca has not really got going at the London Stadium and he could move back to Serie A this summer.

AC Milan have been linked with Scamacca recently, and now Juventus are being talked up as potential suitors for him if they end up needing a replacement for Arsenal target Vlahovic.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa leading chase for 12-goal star they have scouted regularly
Arsenal on alert for potential £60million transfer opportunity
Manchester United lining up summer swoop for €45m defensive prodigy

Scamacca has shown he can score at a prolific rate in his native Italy, so it will be interesting to see if Juventus make him a top target and if West Ham agree to let him return to his home country.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic Gianluca Scamacca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.