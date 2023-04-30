€70m Arsenal deal could trigger West Ham star’s surprise exit

Arsenal moving to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus could see West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca move to Turin as his replacement.

The Italy international only moved to West Ham from Sassuolo last summer, having been linked with other top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain at the time.

However, it’s fair to say Scamacca has not really got going at the London Stadium and he could move back to Serie A this summer.

AC Milan have been linked with Scamacca recently, and now Juventus are being talked up as potential suitors for him if they end up needing a replacement for Arsenal target Vlahovic.

Scamacca has shown he can score at a prolific rate in his native Italy, so it will be interesting to see if Juventus make him a top target and if West Ham agree to let him return to his home country.