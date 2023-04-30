According to Football Insider sources, West Ham is open to selling midfielder Tomas Soucek this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made 29 Premier League starts this season and has continued to be a key component of David Moyes’ team, although his time with the Hammers has not gone as planned.

The current contract for Soucek is set to expire in 2024 and negotiations for a new contract between the player and the club have stalled.

He does have a 12-month contract extension option, and West Ham is thinking about exercising it to preserve his value.

Even if the extension provision is activated, it is anticipated that West Ham will continue to try to sell Soucek during the forthcoming transfer window.