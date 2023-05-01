£39m Man United star ‘getting closer’ to return from injury

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has admitted he is ‘getting closer’ to making his long-awaited return from injury.

The Dutch midfielder, who signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020 for a fee of £39m (Sky Sports), has struggled during his first few years at Old Trafford.

Failing to become a regular under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hope was offered to the 26-year-old after his old manager Erik Ten Hag took charge last summer.

However, despite featuring more often, van de Beek, who also spent six months out on loan with Everton, has been forced to sit out the second half of the season after he suffered a knee injury during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford in January.

Consequently, after missing the Red Devils’ last 38 matches, fans have been left to wonder if the Netherlands international will return before the end of the season.

And although van de Beek’s exact return date remains unknown, the midfielder has provided a positive update.

“I’m busy with my recovery after my injury and everything is going well,” he recently told the club’s media team.

“It’s hard to give you a time but we have to see how everything goes. I’m doing a lot of gym work and getting closer to being on the pitch, which is positive. I’m not far away.”

During his first three seasons at Old Trafford, van de Beek, who has three years left on his deal, has scored two goals and provided two assists in 60 appearances in all competitions.