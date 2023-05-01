Pundit Ally McCoist has labelled Jurgen Klopp’s post-match comments on referee Paul Tierney as “absolute nonsense”.

Speaking to Sky Sports after their 4-3 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp said, “I really don’t know what this man has with us?”

This was in reference to some of the decision-making made by Tierney on the day and in previous matches where he’s officiated matches involving the Reds.

McCoist slammed Klopp when speaking to TalkSport, claiming that mistakes are made by everyone on the pitch, including the referees.

He stated, “A lot of nonsense, absolute nonsense. The officials make the same mistakes that the players and the coaching staff, the managers make. Do me a favour, no chance! Agendas, come on!

“Look at the Liverpool game yesterday. He’s moaning about the free-kick, might not have been a free-kick and he’s lucky Jota stays on the park you can’t have it both ways.”

McCoist is certainly on the money here in our view, Liverpool were very fortunate that Diogo Jota was still on the pitch to score the winner.

With ten minutes to go, Jota raises his foot and caught Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp on the head. It’s certainly an example of dangerous play and he probably should’ve been dismissed.

So for Klopp to say that Tierney has it out for them is very far-fetched, in this instance, his side benefitted from an error made by the official.