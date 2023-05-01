Rafael Leao is reportedly nearing an agreement to stay at AC Milan for another five years amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) who say that the Italian giants are also in the process of agreeing a deal to pay Sporting the €45million they want after Leao terminated his deal with the Portuguese giants to force a move to Lille in 2018.

The outlet states that Milan will try to come to an agreement over the payment to Sporting in the next few days – any longer than that and Sporting will likely take action.

In terms of the winger’s new deal at San Siro, a verbal agreement has been reached that will see the 23-year old earn €7million p/season for the next half a decade.

The Portuguese international was the subject of a move to Chelsea last summer according to Fabrizio Romano, but the £75million bid from the Blues was said to have not been enough to force Milan to consider selling.

The Manchester Evening News also reported last month that Manchester United had also entered the race to sign Leao, but with this contract extension news, the two teams’ chase for the winger looks to have taken a big blow.